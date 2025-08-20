Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.06.

PLD opened at $110.5590 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

