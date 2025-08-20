Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,214.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,231.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

