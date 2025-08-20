GM Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $87.7170 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.