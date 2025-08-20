Blackstone Inc. $BX Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 400.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,949 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $151,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 136.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,270,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 734,109 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $167.0650 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 222 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

