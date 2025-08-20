GM Advisory Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.3950 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

