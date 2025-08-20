Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.0350 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.3580. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

