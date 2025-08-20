Breed s Hill Capital LLC Acquires 176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 71.0% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $205.9930 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

