Breed s Hill Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Breed s Hill Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,623,721 shares in the company, valued at $785,465,112.07. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,767,574 shares of company stock worth $714,032,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.4360 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

