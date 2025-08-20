Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,507,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,044,000 after acquiring an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $266.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

