Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $246,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $274.92 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,057.38, a PEG ratio of 295.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

