Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.