RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

