Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total value of $231,330.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,990 shares of company stock valued at $104,292,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

