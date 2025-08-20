JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,364,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 123,404 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,186,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,218,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 473,617 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

