Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $588.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.08 and a 200-day moving average of $541.80. The company has a market capitalization of $706.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

