Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4%

QQQ stock opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $555.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

