Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,986,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,674,000 after purchasing an additional 634,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after buying an additional 561,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $49.8350 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

