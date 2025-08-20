First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $199.95, but opened at $209.68. First Solar shares last traded at $214.34, with a volume of 1,676,225 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

First Solar Stock Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

