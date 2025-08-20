Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 39.1% in July

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,980,000 shares, adeclineof39.1% from the July 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $612.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $563.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.67.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $647,964,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $341,480,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

