Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 39.1% in July

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,980,000 shares, adeclineof39.1% from the July 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Synopsys Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $612.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $563.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $647,964,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $341,480,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
