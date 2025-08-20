HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,278,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE NOW opened at $887.4020 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $961.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $931.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,960. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,361 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,976 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

