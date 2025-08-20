Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PDD were worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

