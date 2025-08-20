Credit Agricole S A Buys 11,330 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.5380 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

