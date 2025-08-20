Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $155.5170 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

