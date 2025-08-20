Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.2230 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.76.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

