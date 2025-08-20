Twilio Inc. $TWLO Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,258,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,452,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $103.3770 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 861.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.