International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

International Business Machines stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $193.75 and a one year high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

