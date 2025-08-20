Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

