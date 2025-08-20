Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

