Citigroup Inc. $C Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,529 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 3.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $93.6480 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

