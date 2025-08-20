Humankind Investments LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CAG opened at $19.2450 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

