iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stake Trimmed by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.