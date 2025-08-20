T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,069,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $902,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 458,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 375,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.