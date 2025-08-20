New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 141,560 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $69,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

