1,639 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE UNP opened at $223.4490 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.