Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $168.6410 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

