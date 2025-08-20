Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Lowered by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

MA stock opened at $585.7690 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $461.90 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $529.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.02.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,178,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

