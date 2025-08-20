GDS Wealth Management Sells 127 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $206.44 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average of $267.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

