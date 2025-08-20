Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

