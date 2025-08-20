AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $191.2430 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.