Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

