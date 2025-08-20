JT Stratford LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.4410 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK
Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor
In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.