Groupama Asset Managment Sells 21,877 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,649,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,869,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

