Groupama Asset Managment Sells 21,877 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,877 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,649,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,329,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,869,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.
Medtronic Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of MDT opened at $89.9160 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.