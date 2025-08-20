Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

