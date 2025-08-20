Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 168,723 Tennant Company $TNC

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.90% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 194.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 137.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $83.4010 on Wednesday. Tennant Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tennant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

