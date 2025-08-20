Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,728 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

