Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MU opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

