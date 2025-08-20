Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $511.2980 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

