GM Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,221,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,257,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

