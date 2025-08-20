Aspire Growth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Eaton by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $348.5720 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

