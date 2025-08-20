Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:MMM opened at $154.2170 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.3M’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.